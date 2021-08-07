Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh team up again after 'Lakshmi'!

Choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh had earlier acted together in director Vijay's dance-based film Lakshmi. Now, both these talented actors are sharing screen space in Gulaebaghavali director Kalyan's new comedy entertainer.
The shoot of this yet-untitled film has commenced in Pondicherry. Sources say that Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh will be shooting in the coastal locales for the next fifteen days.
Produced by Ramesh Pillai's Abishekh Films, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Thangadurai, Mansoor Ali Khan, and George Marian are playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.
Prabhu Deva also has Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal, Bagheera, and Poikkal Kuthirai in the pipeline. He has also signed three more films with Abishek Films.