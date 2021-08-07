Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh team up again after 'Lakshmi'!

Choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh had earlier acted together in director Vijay's dance-based film Lakshmi. Now, both these talented actors are sharing screen space in Gulaebaghavali director Kalyan's new comedy entertainer.

The shoot of this yet-untitled film has commenced in Pondicherry. Sources say that Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh will be shooting in the coastal locales for the next fifteen days.