Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swamy to team up after 'Minsara Kanavu'?

Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swamy had earlier acted together in Minsara Kanavu . Sources say that Kannada cinema’s leading star Sudeep of Naan E fame is likely to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled film.

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swamy are joining hands for a biggie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Reports say that Venkat Prabhu has convinced all the three actors and they have given their nod to the script narrated by the director.

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu has completed shooting for his political action thriller Maanaadu with Silambarasan TR. The film is said to be planning for a grand theatrical release in October.

Venkat Prabhu has also completed shooting for an adult comedy with Ashok Selvan. An official announcement on this new multistarrer with Prabhu Deva, Arvind Swamy, and Sudeep will be out very soon.