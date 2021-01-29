Prabhu Deva and Ramya Nambeesan to team up for 'Manjapai' director's next!

The Multi-faceted Prabhu Deva has signed a new heroic film with director Raghavan of Manjapai and Kadamban fame. Ramya Nambeesan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film and Master Ashwath is also a part of the film.

To be produced by Abishek Films, Imman is composing the music for the film and Selvakumar cranks the camera. The formal puja of the film was held on the auspicious Thaipusam day in Chennai.