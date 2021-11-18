Prabhu Deva and Vijay to team up?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Indian cinema's leading choreographer Prabhu Deva is likely to choreograph a couple of numbers in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Vamshi. The reports also add that Vijay himself has asked Prabhu Deva to choreograph for this biggie. But there is no official confirmation yet from the makers.

Prabhu Deva and Vijay share a good rapport that they worked together in Pokkiri, Villu, and the latter also appeared in the former's directorial film Rowdy Rathore.

To be produced by Telugu cinema's leading producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman is likely to compose the music for the film.

Sources say that Vijay will be shooting for his ongoing film Beast till January 2022 and then, he will begin shooting for Vamshi's film from April. The makers are currently working on the cast and crew of Thalapathy 66.