Prabhu Deva: 'Bagheera' is all set to release this November.

"When Adhik spoke here, he said that he couldn't define the genre of Bagheera . He is a crazy guy, Bagheera belongs to the Adhik genre. He is like the water in the forest, flows in several directions but at the end, it would reach the destination", said Prabhu Deva.

At the trailer launch of Bagheera , choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva heaped praise on the film's director Adhik Ravichandran.

"Adhik enacts each scene, he would become an actor soon but I wish he continues making more films. All the actresses starting from Janani, Remya, Amyra Dastur, Gayathri, Sonia Aggarwal, and Sanchita Shetty have done a good job", he added.

Prabhu Deva also said that in his career, he never sported these many looks in a single film and shared his excitement.

Produced by Bharathan Films, Bagheera is all set to release this November.



