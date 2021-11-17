Prabhu Deva: I completed my dubbing for 'Theal' in half a day

At the audio launch of his upcoming film Theal , Prabhu Deva said: "I only have a few dialogues in the film that I completed my dubbing in half a day. Unlike my previous films, there are no big dance movements or comical dialogues in Theal . But the film will be very intense and as said by others, it will be an important movie in my career".

Directed by choreographer and actor Harikumar, KE Gnanavel Raja 's Studio Green is bankrolling the film.

"We shot the film in live locations, especially in the Koyembedu market for fifteen days with Prabhu Deva sir. K.E. Gnanavel Raja sir is the main reason why I am here. I thank him for believing me and this project. The mother-son relationship will be the highlight of the film and I hope all would be able to relate to the emotion. I would also like to mention actress Eeswari Rao, who has done a commendable job in the film", said director Hari Kumar.

The makers had screened three songs, a trailer, and a sneak peek at the event. C Sathya's songs sound peppy and the visuals look raunchy while the mother song is strong in emotions.