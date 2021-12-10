Prabhu Deva plays a genie in 'My Dear Bootham'!

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai's Abishekh Films, Imman is composing the music for this fantasy comedy and UK Senthil Kumar cranks the camera. San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts while AR Mohan is in charge of the production design.

Prabhu Deva plays a genie in her upcoming film My Dear Bootham. Directed by N Raghavan of Manjapai fame, Ramya Nambeesan plays the female lead in the film and a small boy also plays a pivotal role.

Sources say that the film is all about a genie that fulfills the wish of a small boy. We hear that the makers have almost completed the shoot and soon, they will commence the post-production works.

If all goes well, My Dear Bootham will hit the screens for the Summer Holidays 2022.

The makers of the film also have plans to dub the film in Hindi and Telugu to cash in the popularity of Prabhu Deva!