Prabhu Deva plays a physically challenged in his next!

The buzz is that choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva is said to be playing a physically challenged in his new film with Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu director Santhosh P Jayakumar.

Produced by Mini Studio, Raiza Wilson and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are playing the female leads in the film while Imman is composing the music.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales. Sources say that the first look poster will surprise many.

Prabhu Deva has already completed shooting for Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal, and Bagheera while he has also signed a few more films including My Dear Bootham with Manjapai director Raghavan, Flashback, yet-untitled film with director Kalyaan, and another film with debutant Amal K Joby.