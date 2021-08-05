Prabhu Deva plays a physically challenged in ‘Poikkal Kuthirai’!

Touted to be an emotional action thriller, Prabhu Deva practices with a prosthetic leg and a professional trainer is training him to get the body language right.

The multi-faceted choreographer, actor, and director Prabhu Deva plays a physically challenged doting dad in his new film Poikkal Kuthirai.

Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Santhosh P Jayakumar, the director of adult films like Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu is directing the film but Poikkal Kuthirai will be a clean entertainer, says a source close to the team.

Imman is composing the music for the film while Prakash Raj, Varalakshmi, and Raiza Wilson are essaying pivotal characters.

The makers have completed around 50% of the shoot. The shoot is predominantly happening in Chennai and surrounding locales.