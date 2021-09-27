Prabhu Deva signs one more action thriller!

Choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva is busy with multiple heroic ventures. The latest is that Prabhu Deva has signed an action thriller with a debutant director named Sam Rodrigues. The film will be produced by Joy Film Box Entertainment.

SN Prasad is composing the music for the film and Anthony is taking care of the cuts. The yet-untitled film's director Sam says "The film is a full-fledged action thriller. The climax will be unique for the audiences". The formal pooja of the film was held earlier today in Chennai.