Prabhu Deva to team up with his 'Gulaebaghavali' director!

Though none of Prabhu Deva's hero-centric films are hitting the screens, the choreographer-turned actor is on a signing spree.

Yes, Prabhu Deva has given his nod to act in Gulaebaghavali director Kalyan's new comedy action entertainer. Kalyan's last film Jackpot failed to mint money at the box office and Gulaebaghavali was just average.