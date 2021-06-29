Prabhu Deva to team up with his 'Gulaebaghavali' director!

Though none of Prabhu Deva's hero-centric films are hitting the screens, the choreographer-turned actor is on a signing spree.
Yes, Prabhu Deva has given his nod to act in Gulaebaghavali director Kalyan's new comedy action entertainer. Kalyan's last film Jackpot failed to mint money at the box office and Gulaebaghavali was just average.
Meanwhile, several films of Prabhu Deva are stuck without buyers. Yes, his cop action entertainer Pon Manickavel, comedy entertainer Yung Mung Sung, thriller Oomai Vizhigal, and the psycho-thriller Bagheera have been waiting in the cans because the producers are struggling to find a proper buyer.
Prabhu Deva's directorial films in Hindi are also continuously failing big time at the box office but it's indeed a mystery that he continues to sign films in Tamil and Hindi.