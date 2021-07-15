Prabhu Deva's new film with Santhosh Jayakumar begins today!

The choreographer turned actor has Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal, and Bagheera that are waiting for release but the actor has signed four films with Red Carpet Films Ramesh Pillai (My Dear Bootham, Flashback, yet-untitled film with director Kalyaan, and another film with debutant Amal K Joby) and all the projects are under various stages of productions.

Besides these eight films, Prabhu Deva has started a new film with Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthtthu director Santhosh P Jayakumar. Produced by Mini Studio, Raiza Wilson and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are playing the female leads in the film. Imman is composing the music for this yet-untitled film.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu