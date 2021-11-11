Prabhu Deva's 'Pon Manickavel' to release on Disney + Hotstar

Produced by Hitesh Jhabak, Nivetha Pethuraj plays Prabhu Deva's pair in the film and AC Mughil, a former associate of Prabhu Deva has directed the film.

Prabhu Deva's long-delayed cop-action thriller Pon Manickavel is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. A new trailer will be released later today with an official release date.

The makers had initially planned for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, Hitesh signed a deal with Disney + Hotstar last year. As the OTT platform had multiple releases, they have finally decided to release the film this month.

Imman is scoring the music for the film, KG Venkatesh has cranked the camera for Pon Manickavel, and T Shivanandeeswaran is in charge of the cuts.

In Pon Manickavel, Prabhu Deva plays the cop for the first time in his career.