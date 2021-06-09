Prabhu Deva's 'Pon Manickavel' to release on OTT?

It looks like, many Tamil films which were in the cans for a long time are now approaching OTT platforms to ink a possible deal. However, OTT platforms have decided to buy films with quality content and star-driven films, which would boost up their subscribers' base.

In the latest update, we hear that choreographer turned actor Prabhu Deva's cop action entertainer Pon Manickavel is trying hard for a direct digital release.

Produced by Hitesh Jhabak, Nivetha Pethuraj plays Prabhu Deva's pair in the film and AC Mughil, a former associate of the choreographer has directed the film.

The film was supposed to release last year Pongal but due to the financial shortcomings of the producer, they pushed the release.

Now, the film's producer is said to be in talks with a few OTT platforms to sell the direct digital rights.