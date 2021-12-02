Prabhu Deva's son wants to become a hero now!

In a recent media interaction, Prabhu Deva has said that earlier when he had asked his son to attend dance rehearsals, he would say no and call it a big bore. Recently, the choreographer turned actor's son expressed his interest to become a hero.

Following Vikram's son Dhruv, now Prabhu Deva's son has also developed an ambition to become a hero!

"I was shocked and don't know what to say. It's up to him to become a hero now. Cinema is not easy. He should work hard", said Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva also denied the reports saying that he was approached to choreograph a song in Vijay's upcoming film with Vamshi.

On the work front, Prabhu Deva's Theal is all set to release on December 10. He also has the psycho-thriller film Bagheera in the pipeline. Directed by Aadhik Ravichandran, Janani, Remya, Amyra Dastur, Gayathri, Sonia Aggarwal, and Sanchita Shetty are the female leads in Bagheera.