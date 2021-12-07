Prabhu Deva's 'Theal' postponed!

"Due to certain unforeseen situations, the release of #Theal is postponed for now. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your support. We will meet you soon with the film", tweeted Studio Green.

Studio Green, the producers of Prabhu Deva's Theal have pushed the release date from December 10.

Popular choreographer and actor Harikumar is the director of Theal. Samyuktha Hegde of Comali fame plays Prabhu Deva's pair in the film and Eeswari Rao of Kaala fame plays the actor's mother.

C Sathya of Nedunchalai fame has composed the music for this action entertainer, Vignesh Vasu has cranked the camera, and Praveen KL has edited the film.

Theal was supposed to be the first theatrical release of Prabhu Deva after the pandemic but unfortunately, the actor should wait a little longer now!