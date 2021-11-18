Prabhu Deva's 'Theal' to release on December 10!

Produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, choreographer and actor Harikumar is directing Theal . Samyuktha Hegde of Comali fame plays Prabhu Deva's pair in the film while Eeswari Rao of Kaala fame plays the actor's mother.

C Sathya of Nedunchalai fame is composing the music, Vignesh Vasu has cranked the camera, and Praveen KL is taking care of the cuts. Sources say that Prabhu Deva only has minimal dialogues in the film and the mother sentiment will be one of the key highlights.

Prabhu Deva's last release in Tamil was Devi 2 so, nearly after two years, the choreographer turned actor is all set to have a theatrical release. His cop action thriller Pon Manickavel is also scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar this Friday.