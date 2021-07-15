Prabhu Deva's untitled action film goes on floor

According to the production team, the film, which features Prabhu Deva in the lead, started the shoot with a small pooja on the sets. The film is going to be an out and out action entertainer. It also features actresses Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson.

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva's upcoming untitled Tamil film with director Santhosh P. Jayakumar went on floors here on Thursday.

The director also announced the news on Instagram with a picture from the pooja location.

"Shooting of my next film starring @PDdancing, @varusarath5 and @raizawilson is being produced by @vinod_offl for #MiniStudio commenced with a pooja today," he wrote.

Santhosh P Jayakumar is known for helming hit Tamil projects such as "Hara Hara Mahadevaki", "Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu", "Ghajinikanth" and "Irandam Kuthu".

The film's cinematography will be done by Ballu and music is composed by D. Imman. The project is being produced on a lavish scale.

