Prabhu Solomon's son Sanjay to debut as actor!

Prabhu Solomon's son Sanjay is debuting as an actor with a horror-comedy film Dei Thagappa. Directed by newcomer Kaushik Shribuhar, the shoot of the film is already progressing in Chennai and surrounding locales.

Debutante Aradhya plays Sanjay's pair in the film, which also has actors like Madurai Muthu, Harshad Khan, and Pappu in pivotal characters.