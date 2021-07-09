Prabhu Solomon's son Sanjay to debut as actor!

Prabhu Solomon's son Sanjay is debuting as an actor with a horror-comedy film Dei Thagappa. Directed by newcomer Kaushik Shribuhar, the shoot of the film is already progressing in Chennai and surrounding locales.
Debutante Aradhya plays Sanjay's pair in the film, which also has actors like Madurai Muthu, Harshad Khan, and Pappu in pivotal characters.
Produced by JoJo Indian Film Corporation, John Robbins is composing the music for the film, and Subash cranks the camera.
Interestingly, Prabhu Solomon's daughter Hazel Shiny is also quite popular on TikTok and Instagram for her cute videos but her dad is upset and had said it's against their religion. However, Solomon had also said it's her daughter's freedom so, he can't force her to stop.