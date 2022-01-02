Pracheen Chauhan reveals Salman Khan inspired him to become an actor

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Pracheen Chauhan was last seen in the show 'Shaadi Mubarak' in which he portrayed the role of Vishal Agarwal. He revealed how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan inspired him to choose acting as a career.

He says: "I'm an actor because of Salman Khan. He actually inspired me to be an actor. I have learned acting after watching his movies time and again. Even today whenever I'm free I switch on to his movies, and keep watching and learning from it. I must say that his great acting on-screen and occasional singing has always been a treat to me. I feel he is the reason I came to Bombay (Mumbai)."