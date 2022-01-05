Pracheen Chauhan's stay-at-home mantra for Covid safety

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Television star Pracheen Chauhan believes it is better to be safe than sorry. He's staying at home and leaving it only for shoots, and his advice to his fans is that they, too, should not venture out without any compelling reason.

The actor, who's now seen playing Abhimanyu in the television show 'Pyar Ka Punch', said in a statement: "We are already experiencing the third wave of Covid-19, which may be just as severe as the previous one and put a strain on the country's healthcare resources. So, we all should avoid going out and meeting people until and unless it is absolutely necessary."