Prachi Desai plays a cop in new murder mystery

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Prachi Desai will be seen playing a police officer for the first time in her upcoming film, Silence Can You Hear It. She describes the character as strong and feisty.

"Where there's a murder, there's an investigating officer and that's what I play in this splendid murder mystery. Inspector Sanjana is a character that's not one to back down easily. She is strong, feisty and she is all about dedication," Prachi said.