Prachi Desai set to make OTT debut with murder mystery film

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Prachi Desai is all set to make her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film, Silence Can You Hear It, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

"This is all too exciting for me and I feel blessed to be making my digital debut with such an incredible film. My experience of filming with the extraordinary cast and crew of the film has really been a phenomenal one and I can't wait for the audience to witness the movie on their screens," Prachi said.