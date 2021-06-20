Practicing Yoga has helped Vivana Singh in acting

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Vivana Singh, who seen playing the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega", says practicing yoga has helped her in more ways that one.

As the world celebrated Yoga Day on Monday, the actress reveals its benefits.

"Practicing yoga has helped me in acting, especially while playing and performing strenuous characters and sequences. On International Day of Yoga, I appeal to everyone that they should do yoga everyday as it has several benefits. In fact, during such a challenging time, Yoga will also help you stay strong mentally and physically. It will also help boost your immunity," says Vivana.