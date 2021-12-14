Pragati Mehra warms up to winter in Kashmir

"Mumbai gets no winters, at best, it's pleasant. But the chill in the air is much better than all the humidity for sure, sad that it doesn't stay here for long. Kashmir is my all-time favourite holiday destination. Lapland comes a close second. I enjoy travelling during winters," she says.

It is the time when she soaks in all the sun, can wear jackets, boots and enjoy the weather.

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pragati Mehra loves winters as she is someone who sweats a lot when it's hot and humid, but during winters she feels much better.

People in the entertainment industry hardly get to enjoy long holidays. Things are more difficult for those doing daily soaps.

Pragati points out: "Impromptu getaways aren't really possible when shooting but you can always plan things out. If you let the production house to know about your travel plans in advance then things can be worked out, because if one is part of a successful long-running show, you have to understand a few things. At the same time working on a daily soap does not one mean can't travel for pleasure or get to meet loved ones ever. That's a ridiculous thought."

The actor's favourite short getaways include Landour in Uttarakhand. She usually takes a direct flight to Dehradun from Mumbai, and then there is this amazing two-hour drive that takes her to the destination. "But that's not really a winter destination, though the weather is very pleasant during this season," she shares.

What do you love to eat during winters? "Winters are for eating! Morning sun and gluttony go hand-in-hand! And I am if in the hills, a walk in any of the trails works absolutely fine! Then there are 'pahadon wali Maggi' and 'ginger lemon tea' that taste just wonderful. Childhood memory is of stuffing our school blazer pockets with roasted peanuts, and keep munching till the last period, every single day, till you get caught of course," she laughs.

