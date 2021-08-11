Prakash Raj injured, to undergo surgery!

Tamil and Telugu cinema's renowned actor Prakash Raj was injured on Tuesday. He is said to have fallen in his Kovalam house and it caused a minor fracture to the actor.
Prakash Raj took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. He will be flying to Hyderabad for surgery. The actor also said that he will be fine and there is nothing to worry about.
"A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts", tweeted Prakash Raj.
The National Award-winning actor is currently busy with multiple films including Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, and Vishal-Arya's Enemy in the pipeline