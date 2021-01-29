Prakash Raj on board for Arun Vijay-Hari's next!

Prakash Raj is a lucky actor for director Hari that he had earlier acted in his blockbuster films like Singam and Ayya. The latest update is that the veteran actor has agreed to play an important role in director Hari's upcoming film with his brother-in-law Arun Vijay.

To be produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar of Mafia fame plays Arun Vijay's pair in the film and the makers are in talks with GV Prakash Kumar to compose the music.