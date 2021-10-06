Prakash Raj to team up with Vijay after eleven years!

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is all set to team up with Thalapathy Vijay after eleven years. In a recent interaction, Prakash Raj has revealed that he is going to do a film with Vijay.

Vijay and Prakash Raj had acted together in films like Ghilli, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, and Villu. But after 2009, Vijay had opted for villains from North India and stopped teaming up with the baddies whom he teamed up in the past.