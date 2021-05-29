Pranati Rai Prakash: 'Gabru' shoot was a road trip

"I travelled from Gurgaon to Chandigarh for the shoot. It was a road trip. I love road trips. We halted at dhabas for delicious daal makhnis and aloo parathas. Everyone was new to me but felt like friends, so shooting for it was fun," she recalls.

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Among the reasons Pranati Rai Prakash loved shooting for the music video of Kamal Khan's Punjabi track "Gabru" is that it required her to be on a mini road trip.

The actress says the video was very different from the work she has done before.

"I think each project I do has a different essence to it. Gabru has a lovely fun vibe to it and I loved the 'salwar kurte mein running in the Punjab ke khet' sequence," says Pranati, who made her debut in the film "Family Of Thakurganj" in 2019 and will be seen in "Penthouse" opposite Arjun Rampal, as well as the web series "Cartel".

About "Gabru", she adds: "It's a sequence on how a guy falls in love with a girl and secretly admires her and eventually they fall in love. The story moves from a club to the fields of Punjab. I liked both my looks -- the western and the desi. I enjoyed shooting for this one."

