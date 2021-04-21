Pranati Rai Prakash hopes to start shoot in May if lockdown ends

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) With growing Covid cases, shooting all over is coming to halt for now. Among the numerous affected projects is the series "Blackwoods", featuring actress Pranati Rai Prakash in a negative role. The actress hopes production resumes next month.

"The growing Covid cases and lockdown have taken a major toll on work for most sectors, especially my profession where one can't shoot online and physical presence is important. I'm hoping to start shooting for the series 'Blackwoods' this May, provided lockdown comes to an end and the city becomes safer," Pranati tells IANS.