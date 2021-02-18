Pranati Rai Prakash to play negative role in Ekta Kapoor's series 'Blackwoods'

"I'll be playing a negative shade for the first time. She's spicy, fiery, dramatic, and spoilt. That's how I can define my next character. I'm very excited to take on another journey," said Pranati, who is known for her roles in the TV show Mannphodganj Ki Binny and the film Family Of Thakurganj.

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been roped in to play a negative role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series Blackwoods.

According to the sources, Nakul Sahdev, Kanikka Kapur, Vidushi Mehra will be also seen alongside Pranati Rai Prakash in Blackwoods.

The shoot of the show is expected to start in March. Blackwoods will be directed by Abhijit Das and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

