Pranati Rai Prakash unspools childhood memories of Ganesh Chaturthi

Talking about the festival, Pranati said, "Most of my memories of Ganesh Chaturthi are from Mumbai because it's here that people celebrate the occasion in the grandest style. I have memories of making idols, visiting places, watching dance processions, and praying."

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) 'Cartel' actress Pranati Rai Prakash has taken a journey down the memory lane to recall Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from her childhood days.

"However, as a child, I never saw a huge procession because I was always inside the Army cantonment and we did everything inside. But I loved dancing and eating different types of sweets, playing with ny friends and being around aunties who would tell us stories," she recalled.

Opening up on how she celebrates the festival now, the actress said, "This year, I've made a painting of Lord Ganesh that I shared on social media for my fans and followers. I wished all my close ones through messages, followed by visiting their places, being a part of the pooja, having a meal together and celebrating the presence of the Ganapati Bappa!"

On the work front, Pranati features in the latest Alt Balaji web series 'Cartel'.

