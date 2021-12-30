Pranav Misshra learnt the art of exploring his inner self in 2021

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Pranav Misshra reveals he learned the art of exploring his inner self in 2021 and that turned out to be the best thing.

The actor who is currently seen as 'Akshay Mehra', a parallel lead role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', says: "We as humans are curious creatures. We explore, invent, discover and compose. But most of the time when it comes to knowing ourselves we are unfortunately lagging behind. So, in 2021 one of the most beautiful things I got engaged in was exploring myself during the lockdown.