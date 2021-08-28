Pranitaa Pandit: Negative or grey characters interest me the most

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) 'Kavach' actress Pranitaa Pandit says she is looking for meaningful and substantial roles for her upcoming shows. And she wouldn't mind doing a cameo if it has a long-lasting impact on the audience.

So, what kind of roles interest her?

"Something that is impactful and interesting. It can be any regular character in the show. If the role is substantial, I am absolutely ok to even do a cameo. But it should be like driving the plot, bringing a major twist. Even if it's not the lead, it has to be a character around which the content revolves in a way. Negative leads or grey characters interest me the most, and the other kind that I enjoy a lot are comic roles," says Pranitaa, who has done shows like 'Kasam', 'Kawach', 'Uttaran' and 'Jamai Raja'.