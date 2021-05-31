Pranitha Subhash confirms getting married

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Pranitha Subhash on Monday officially announced getting married to Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju. The wedding took place the day before, on May 30, and the actress in an Instagram note apologised for the late update about the private ceremony.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you, about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding, we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity of our wedding dates," she wrote on Instagram.