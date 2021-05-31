Pranitha Subhash gets hitched!

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who had acted in a few films including Massu Engira Masilamani with Suriya, Saguni with Karthi, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal with Jai, Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Raajanum with Atharvaa in Tamil has married businessman Nitin Raju in a private ceremony.
Sources say that all the safety protocols were followed during the wedding and only close friends and family members were invited.
Besides Tamil, Pranitha had also acted in a few Telugu films including Siddharth's Baava, Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, and a few Kannada films.
The actress has also signed a few Hindi films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2 and she even moved to Mumbai a few years back.
