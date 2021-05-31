Pranitha Subhash gets hitched!

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who had acted in a few films including Massu Engira Masilamani with Suriya, Saguni with Karthi, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal with Jai, Gemini Gan esanum Suruli Raajanum with Atharvaa in Tamil has married businessman Nitin Raju in a private ceremony.

Sources say that all the safety protocols were followed during the wedding and only close friends and family members were invited.

Besides Tamil, Pranitha had also acted in a few Telugu films including Siddharth's Baava, Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, and a few Kannada films.

The actress has also signed a few Hindi films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2 and she even moved to Mumbai a few years back.

