Pranutan: Dancing to grandma Nutan's song a 'surreal' experience

The actress performs 'Kathak' on the evergreen song in the video uploaded on her Instagram.

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Pranutan surprised her fans on Tuesday by uploading a video of her dancing on popular track 'Gora Ang Leile'. Dancing on this track is special for her as it's from her grandmother Nutan's 1963 film 'Bandini'.

Talking to IANS, Pranutan says: "It was very surreal performing on Dadi's song. It's just one of my favourite songs. I love Indian classical dance. I've been learning Bharatnatyam since I was 8 or 9. I still do my classes."

The actress, who will soon be seen in 'Helmet' alongside Aparshakti Khurana, says that she has been planning to perform on this track.

"This time I tried a little bit of 'Kathak', so I was a little nervous. It was also very exciting. Of course living up to that kind of legacy makes you nervous but it's something that I really wanted to do because I love this song," says Pranutan.

