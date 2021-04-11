Pranutan's fan girl moment with Gurdas Maan

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Pranutan recently met well known singer Gurdas Maan and couldn't resist clicking a selfie with him.

The young actor seemed to be excited to meet the well known Punjabi singer and actor.

Uploading the selfie on Instagram on Saturday, which was clicked in the flight, Pranutan wrote: "Lovely to meet you and your family Gurdas ji... Thank you for your encouragement and humility."