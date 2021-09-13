Prashant Bajaj injures shoulder as car hit by autorickshaw

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) 'Ayushmann Bhava' and 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Prashant Bajaj escaped with minor injuries as his car met with an accident at the MTNL junction in Mumbai recently.

An FIR was registered against the driver of an autorickshaw that hit Prashant's car which was badly damaged on the front.