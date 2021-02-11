Prashanth Neel to direct NTR after Salaar

Tollywood top stars are running after Kannada director Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame. The young director is already busy shooting his new film titled ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas. ‘Salaar’ is progressing at a rapid pace and the film will take him to the next league.

On the other hand, he has also signed another Telugu project. Soon after wrapping up ‘Salaar’, he will begin a movie with NTR. NTR and Prashanth Neel have already discussed their collaboration a year ago. In fact, NTR and Neel’s film would have begun in the place of ‘Salaar’ had the Young Tiger was not committed to Trivikram.