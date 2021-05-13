Prasoon Joshi reacts after Big B credits him for poem

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has reacted after veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan rectified his error and credited Joshi for the poem which he had recited on social media.

"I feel humbled if my poem 'Ruke na tu' can provide support in these difficult times, which has been recited by respected Amit ji with all his heart, as always. Several sites in the internet consider it as a creation of respected late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It is an honour that his craft is reflected in my work. My respect to Ma Saraswati," Joshi tweeted in Hindi late on Wednesday.