Prateek Gandhi's new single 'Tum aao na' to premiere on April 17

"People tend to like the significant and versatile vocals in all my tracks. I have further modified the style of composition and singing style. Lyrics are a combination of Hindi and Punjabi language. Tum aao na is a slightly trippy and hypnotic track that will positively leave its essence in the brain and heart," he told IANS.

The video of the song has the protagonist longing for his beloved.

"Waiting and wantings (are) the two main keys of the song. The animated character of me is travelling in the realms of dreams to find his beloved one," he says.

"My music is a blend of Indian sounds, electronic sound design and heavy bass which makes it very unconventional from my previous releases," he says.

Prateek has composed music for the likes of Benny Dayal, Ankit Tiwari, Shefali Alvares and Gurinder Seagal. His hits include "Prem deewani", "Ranjha ve", "Banke Patola" and "Bade kamine ho".

