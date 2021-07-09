Prateek Kuhad debuts Hindi EP 'Shehron Ke Raaz'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Singer Prateek Kuhad released his debut Hindi quartet EP "Shehron Ke Raaz" on Friday. The singer had recorded the four-track Extended Play (EP) earlier this year.

"Big cities have countless stories of lovers lost in their own little worlds, and while their particular corner of the city may be small in the grand scheme of things, their emotional universe is large and all-encompassing. This EP explores love in a very gentle and personal manner. The stories are hidden, and they belong to those who wish to participate in them. The music attempts to represent hope, mystery, and wonder in the most beautiful way possible," says Prareek.