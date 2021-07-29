Prateek Kuhad releases video of his song 'Shehron Ke Raaz'

Directed by filmmaker Reema Sengupta, the music video moves at a narcotic pace, but is as lush and leisurely as the track itself.Also, the video marks Prateek's attempt at employing dance as the central theme in his music video for the first time ever.Talking about it, Prateek said: "I'm super excited about the 'Shehron ke raaz' music video . I have been waiting to share it for a while. I worked with Reema on 'Tum Jab Paas' last time around and we've known each other for many years. She's a dear friend and a brilliant filmmaker. The music video has a lot of vibes."Reeema also shared her experience working with Prateek"Prateek and I have been working together for many years, and it was exciting to put together his first dance music video! Shehron Ke Raaz felt so beautifully nostalgic to me, I knew I had to create a visual mood that feels the same. Every city has its stories of hidden love, that play out in fleeting glances, secret dates, and coded gestures. I wanted to explore what that romance would look like if the world wasn't watching. I wanted to make this feel rooted and real, and have this couple's little fantasy of romance play out within that reality. Something that feels, at once, old-worldly and contemporary. And hopefully, emotionally - timeless," she added.In the video, Prateek pays an ode to old Bombay, as he captures a theme that is central to his four-track recently premiered EP. (ANI)