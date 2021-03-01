Prateik Babbar hopes to showcase versatility in cop avatar on new series

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Prateik Babbar plays an angry young police officer in the upcoming web series Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller. He hopes to showcase his versatility as an actor in the role of a cop.

"I'm hoping to showcase my versatility as an actor with the eccentric Virkar. The series sees my character in a constant chase against time, trying to stay ahead of a ruthless blackmailer and not allowing the wrong to overpower the truth. Virkar is a cop who fights for the right in his own unique way -- many times steering away from the rule book. He will go to any extent to follow the truth," said Prateik.