Prateik Babbar opens up about his birthday plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Prateik Babbar has turned a year older on Sunday.

Opening up about his birthday plans, Prateik shared, "I have a film Cobalt Blue on the horizon of release. Meanwhile, I am also working on a project in Jaipur. So, I will be spending my time working this year, and I am glad to celebrate it that way. I live for the moments between action and cut and would love to do the same on my birthday. While having said that, my team is like my other family, and I will make sure to take them out for dinner."

