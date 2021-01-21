Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to return with his new film, India Lockdown. The film features Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Belawadi, and is expected to roll next week.

Inspired by true events, the social drama will revolve around the emotional, mental and financial disruption that came with lockdown due to the Covid pandemic. The film also features Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.