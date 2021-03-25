Pratibha Ranta excited to play mother on screen (Ld)

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta, who will be playing the role of a mother in the show Qurbaan Hua, says that she is happy to have got the opportunity to essay such as role.

The actress says that she is lucky to have got this role at this stage in her career.

"After the five-year leap in the show, I will be playing the role of mother in Qurbaan Hua and I am quite kicked about it. Acting gives us a platform where we can experience different shades and phases of life in one role itself and I consider myself really fortunate to have got this opportunity with my very first show," she says.