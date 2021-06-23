Pratik Deshmukh on working in Yash Narvekar and Akasa's song 'Yaad na aana'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Pratik Deshmukh, who is known for his work in Marathi films, recently featured in the track "Yaad na aana" by Yash Narvekar and Akasa. He says being part of an independent song has been a great experience.

Talking about the track, a breakup song, Pratik tells IANS: "It takes great amount of maturity to end a relationship on a cordial note and that's what the song is about. My experience of working on it has been fantastic. I'm very happy to be part of independent music through this song. Kudos to Yash Narvekar for his music."