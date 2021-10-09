Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta mark one year anniversary of 'Scam 1992' with special notes

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a teaser video of the financial thriller series and wrote, "Dear October 9, you've a special place in our calendar and our hearts. It's #oneyearofscam1992 and the love is still pouring in. No words can do justice to what I feel and want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq," with a red heart emoticon.Director Hansal Mehta also thanked "the universe" while marking one year anniversary of his popular web series, on his Twitter handle.Sharing some unseen behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot sets of 'Scam 1992', he tweeted, "Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot, and nearly 8 months of post-production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions. 1 year since it began to stream. Thank you, team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992."Set in the 1980s and 90's Bombay, 'Scam 1992' rose actor Pratik Gandhi to fame. The 10 episode series follows the life of Harshad Mehta - the Indian stockbroker who single-handedly changed the way how brokers trade in the stock market.Mehta, who was often referred to as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, went to dizzying heights and later suffered the catastrophic downfall after he was named and charged with several financial crimes that took place in the 1992 securities scam.It was found that Mehta manipulated stocks by illegally borrowing money from many banks using fake receipts.The show is based on the online video streaming platform Sony Liv has been adapted from the business journalist Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu's book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.'The series bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke award as Best Web Series 2020; Best Drama Series and Best Direction awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. It has also received ITA Award for Landmark-OTT, ITA Award for Best Actor- Web Series (to Pratik Gandhi). (ANI)